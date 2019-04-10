Dover - Dianna J. Freeman, born Nov. 9, 1951 was called home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 6, 2019. She resided in Smyrna, with her husband David Freeman.
She is survived by her husband and two sons, James Richardson Jr. and Kenneth Richardson.
A Memorial service will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at First Pilgrim Baptist Church, 6 Miles Ln., Camden, DE 19934.
First Pilgrim Baptist Church
6 Miles Ln
Camden, DE
(302) 697-1591
Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 10, 2019