Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dirkje de "Dika" Bloois. View Sign Service Information Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 (302)-697-7002 Send Flowers Obituary

Dirkje "Dika" de Bloois passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 in Pennsylvania with family at her side. Mrs. de Bloois was born in February of 1931 in Vlaardingen, the Netherlands. Her parents were Pieter and Katharina Bijl.

Dirkje is the widow of her second husband John Zonneveld, Sr. He died in 2017; they were married ten years.

Arij, Dirkje's first husband to whom she was married for 53 years died in 2005. They had five children: Maria (Bruce), Cathy (Brian), Lillian (Bob), John (Karen) and Marc (Sandra). Arij and Dirkje had ten grandchildren: Alicia, Erin, Robert, Eileen, Andrew, Jonathan, Derek and Aaron of Wyoming and Annemieke and Arielle. Dirkje had seven great grandsons and two great granddaughters. She is survived by her sister, Lenie Sonneveld (Wim) of the Netherlands; a brother in law, Piet de Bloois (Nel); and four sister in laws, Janet Meuldijk, Corrie Bijl, Truus Bijl and Grace Byl; and numerous nephews and nieces.

She was a cherished mother and Oma (grandmother) to her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Mrs. de Bloois was a homemaker and member of St. john's Lutheran Church in Dover and served in the LWML and Altar Guild in her younger years. Family and faith were important to her. She was proud to earn her high school diploma in 1975 and encouraged her children to value education.

A private graveside service will be held at Barratt's Chapel Cemetery, Frederica. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Crossroads Hospice of Plymouth Meeting, PA, Lutheran World Relief or to a group doing Alzheimer's research.

Letters of condolences can be sent via





Dirkje "Dika" de Bloois passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 in Pennsylvania with family at her side. Mrs. de Bloois was born in February of 1931 in Vlaardingen, the Netherlands. Her parents were Pieter and Katharina Bijl.Dirkje is the widow of her second husband John Zonneveld, Sr. He died in 2017; they were married ten years.Arij, Dirkje's first husband to whom she was married for 53 years died in 2005. They had five children: Maria (Bruce), Cathy (Brian), Lillian (Bob), John (Karen) and Marc (Sandra). Arij and Dirkje had ten grandchildren: Alicia, Erin, Robert, Eileen, Andrew, Jonathan, Derek and Aaron of Wyoming and Annemieke and Arielle. Dirkje had seven great grandsons and two great granddaughters. She is survived by her sister, Lenie Sonneveld (Wim) of the Netherlands; a brother in law, Piet de Bloois (Nel); and four sister in laws, Janet Meuldijk, Corrie Bijl, Truus Bijl and Grace Byl; and numerous nephews and nieces.She was a cherished mother and Oma (grandmother) to her grandchildren and great grandchildren.Mrs. de Bloois was a homemaker and member of St. john's Lutheran Church in Dover and served in the LWML and Altar Guild in her younger years. Family and faith were important to her. She was proud to earn her high school diploma in 1975 and encouraged her children to value education.A private graveside service will be held at Barratt's Chapel Cemetery, Frederica. A memorial service will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Crossroads Hospice of Plymouth Meeting, PA, Lutheran World Relief or to a group doing Alzheimer's research.Letters of condolences can be sent via www.pippinfuneralhome.com Published in NewsZapDE on Aug. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close