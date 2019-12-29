Camden - Dohn Eric Harshbarger died at home Christmas morning. Dohn moved to Camden 14 years ago from Nanuet, New York and became active in the 34th District Democratic Committee serving as President. He was pleased to be a delegate to the 2008 National Democratic Convention in Denver. He served on the Board of Adjustment for the town of Camden and as a member of the Board of Directors for the Barclay Farms Homeowners Association. He was one of the founders of the Leased Land Homeowners Association and active in protecting the rights of those who live on leased land.
Dohn was born to Marian Masemore and Luther Harshbarger and grew up mostly in central Pennsylvania, with a few growing years in Belgium and England. He graduated from State College High School, attended Drew University and Hartford Seminary. He worked for Penn State University as a Dean of Students at Beaver Campus and at Behrend College. After 20 years, he moved to Dominican College in Orangeburg, New York where he became Vice President for Student Life. Dohn felt a strong commitment to the students and staff at Dominican and said the time there was the best of his life. The proximity to Broadway and 42nd St., New York City may have helped contribute to Dohn's happiness. He was a fan of Broadway shows, baseball and Penn State Football.
Dohn is survived by his wife of 40 plus years, Mary K. Eggers; and his son, David Eggers Harshbarger of Tomkins Cove, New York; his older brother, L. Scott Harshbarger; and nephews, Ben and Michael Harshbarger.
A memorial service will be 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 at Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden-Wyoming Ave. where friends may gather after 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Dover Interfaith Mission for Housing, 684 Forrest Ave. Dover, DE. 19904.
Published in NewsZapDE on Dec. 29, 2019