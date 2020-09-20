Dolores (Dee) Frances Davis, 86
DOVER - Dolores (Dee) Frances Davis passed away peacefully at home on Friday, September 11th 2020. Born on February 6th,1934 Dolores was the daughter of the late Edward Fitzgerald and Margaret (Fitzgerald) Heney.
Born and raised in Philadelphia, she graduated from Olney High School, class of '53, where she was active with the drill team.
Dee met and married Jack Davis in 1962 and the two would share 43 wonderful years together. She and Jack built a home in Laurel Lake NJ as a summer retreat which eventually would become their permanent home. She went on to find her career with the boy scouts of America and retired in 1996. Dee loved spending time at the lake with her children and extended family. Jack Passed in 2005, leaving Dee to set her own path in life. Dee moved to Nobles Pond in Dover Delaware in 2013 where she found herself in a beautiful, loving community. She would always say this is where she blossomed. Dee cherished every moment with her Nobles Pond family, traveling, and attending many social gatherings and parties but most importantly making lifelong connections with everyone she met.
Dee loved to spend time gardening, doing puzzles in her kitchen, and playing canasta with her friends. As an active member of Grace church, she would talk about her experiences both from her youth as well as her seasoned years. She lived to love! Everyone who knows her would say she was never without a smile on her face.
Dee is survived by her three children, Mary Ann (Michael) Hernandez, Debbie (Steve) Chase and John (Denise) Davis; three grandchildren, Gregory Pue (Jenn Rein), Lindsay and Cameron Chase; great grandson, Johnny Pue; and many nieces and nephews.
In light of the current pandemic, a celebration of life will be scheduled in 2021 at Grace Church 350 McKee Rd, Dover Delaware. A private burial will be held in Millville NJ where she will join her Mother and husband. Her ashes along with Jack's will be scattered at their beloved laurel Lake.
In gratitude for the compassion she witnessed with her husband's passing and the unparalleled compassion shown to her family through her own, the family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in memory of Dolores to Delaware Hospice, 911 S. Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE 19901.
Condolences may be sent via: www.pippinfuneralhome.com
.