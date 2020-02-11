Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dolores Joan (Myers) Miller. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dolores Joan (Myers) Miller passed away peacefully on Feb. 6, 2020. Born in 1932 at home in South Philadelphia to John and Florence Myers, she stayed there till she met the love of her life, Richard (Dick) Miller. They married and she moved to Bowers Beach.

She is survived by their three children, Richard Jr. (Elena Kingsbury) of Wilmington, Stephen (Melody) of Dover, and Deborah Forney (Donald Feeney) of Wilmington. Sadly, Dick predeceased Dolores in 1958. She was thrilled to be Grandma to David Miller, Denver, Colo., Christopher Miller (Erina) Harrington, Rebecca Romain (Jeremy) Lenexa, Kan., Peter Forney (Molly) Hudson, Ohio, Richard Forney, Denver, Colo., and Greg Forney, Jr. (fiancée Christine) Denver, Colo. She was blessed to have three great grandchildren, Isla and Eva Miller and Finn Romain. Dolores is also survived by her brothers, John F. Myers, Jr. (Nell) and Gilbert R. Myers (Cheryl); and many nieces and nephews.

Dolores loved being a mother and grandmother. She enjoyed a day at the beach with her family, attending concerts and reading a good book.

Her life will be celebrated on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 with a service at St. Andrews Lutheran Church, 425 N. DuPont Hwy., Dover at 11 a.m. Friends may visit with her family from 10 to 11 a.m. before the service. Burial at Barratt's Chapel will follow a luncheon at the church the same day.

In lieu of flowers, her family suggests a contribution to St. Andrew's Lutheran Church or a charity of your choosing.

Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at





Dolores Joan (Myers) Miller passed away peacefully on Feb. 6, 2020. Born in 1932 at home in South Philadelphia to John and Florence Myers, she stayed there till she met the love of her life, Richard (Dick) Miller. They married and she moved to Bowers Beach.She is survived by their three children, Richard Jr. (Elena Kingsbury) of Wilmington, Stephen (Melody) of Dover, and Deborah Forney (Donald Feeney) of Wilmington. Sadly, Dick predeceased Dolores in 1958. She was thrilled to be Grandma to David Miller, Denver, Colo., Christopher Miller (Erina) Harrington, Rebecca Romain (Jeremy) Lenexa, Kan., Peter Forney (Molly) Hudson, Ohio, Richard Forney, Denver, Colo., and Greg Forney, Jr. (fiancée Christine) Denver, Colo. She was blessed to have three great grandchildren, Isla and Eva Miller and Finn Romain. Dolores is also survived by her brothers, John F. Myers, Jr. (Nell) and Gilbert R. Myers (Cheryl); and many nieces and nephews.Dolores loved being a mother and grandmother. She enjoyed a day at the beach with her family, attending concerts and reading a good book.Her life will be celebrated on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 with a service at St. Andrews Lutheran Church, 425 N. DuPont Hwy., Dover at 11 a.m. Friends may visit with her family from 10 to 11 a.m. before the service. Burial at Barratt's Chapel will follow a luncheon at the church the same day.In lieu of flowers, her family suggests a contribution to St. Andrew's Lutheran Church or a charity of your choosing.Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 11, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close