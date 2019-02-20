HARRINGTON - Dominic LaRusso, Jr. passed away at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. He was the son of the late Dominic and Melina LaRusso.
Dominic was a 22 year veteran of the U.S. Air Force, and a 22 year civil servant of the same where he worked as a survival equipment specialist. He served his country with pride, and enjoyed traveling the world. His hobbies included: gardening, fishing, fowl hunting, collecting gadgets, playing darts (winning an Air Force tournament in Italy), taking drives, eating at new restaurants, keeping up with the news, politics and studying history. He was also a big Yankees baseball fan. A humble person, Dominic never took things for granted. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and devoted friend, who will be greatly missed.
Dominic is survived by his loving wife, G. Judy LaRusso; sons, Nick (Allison) LaRusso, Giancarlo LaRusso, and Tommy LaRusso; daughters, Colleen LaRusso and Leah (Junior) Quazi; grandchildren, Hayley, Valerie, and Layla Quazi, Vivian LaRusso, and soon to be born, Fiona LaRusso; brother, Louis (Pat) LaRusso; and several extended family members.
Funeral services will take place at Melvin Funeral Home, 15522 S. DuPont Hwy., Harrington, DE 19952, on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at 1 p.m. with a visitation for family and friends one hour prior.
In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123; or online at https://donate3.cancer.org/
Arrangements are by the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home, Inc., Harrington. Please visit us at www.melvinfuneralhome.com to sign the condolence book.
Melvin Funeral Home
15522 South Dupont Highway
Harrington, DE 19952
(302) 398-3884
Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 20, 2019