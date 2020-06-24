GEORGETOWN â€" Domonique Joseph Griffith passed away at the age of 23 on Thursday, June 18, 2020 in his sleep. He was born in Chester, PA on April 24, 1997.

He is survived by his Mother, Father, three brothers, two sisters, and host of uncles, aunts, cousins, nephews, nieces and friends.

Public viewing and Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Philadelphia Pentecostal Holiness Church, 13724 South Old State Rd., Ellendale, DE 19941. The viewing will be from 9 a.m. â€" 11 a.m. and the Funeral Service will start immediately after. Funeral Arrangements are by G Choice Funeral Chapel Inc. 2530 N. Broad St. Philadelphia, PA 19132.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store