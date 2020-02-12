Dover - Don E. Johnson Sr. formerly of Wilmington, Del. transitioned this life peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.
Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at Capital Baptist Church, 401 Kesselring Ave., Dover, DE 19904 with visitation an hour in a half prior to the service.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com.
Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover.
Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 12, 2020