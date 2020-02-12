Don E. Johnson Sr.

  • "Our deepest, sincere and heartfelt Sympathy and condolences..."
    - DARRYL SMITH
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - From the Staff of Bennie Smith Funeral Home
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
8:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Capital Baptist Church
401 Kesselring Ave.
Dover, DE
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:30 AM
Capital Baptist Church
401 Kesselring Ave.
Dover, DE
Dover - Don E. Johnson Sr. formerly of Wilmington, Del. transitioned this life peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.
Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at Capital Baptist Church, 401 Kesselring Ave., Dover, DE 19904 with visitation an hour in a half prior to the service.
Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 12, 2020
