Don Leroy Ritchie, 71
Don Leroy Ritchie, son of the late William Thomas Ritchie and Esther Baynard, departed this life on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Before he departed this life, Don accepted Jesus as His Lord and Savior.
He is survived by a loving family, wife, Joyce L. Ritchie; daughters, Tonya (Gordon), Arneice, Alina and Elisha; grandchildren, Fridae, Donte', Joslyn, Kaylah, Tah'lee and Damien; sisters, Ellen Blake and Jacqueline Haynes (Larry); brother, Albert Baynard (Marion); a great grand-child; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Don attended school at Louis L. Redding and served in the United States Army. He worked as a Metal Handler at Metal Masters for over 20 years. He enjoyed buying sports cars- particularly Corvettes and watching sports. During his last few years of life, he and his grandson Donte' enjoyed grocery shopping and spending time together.
John 3:16 - For God so loved the world that he gave His one and only Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life.
Memorial Service Wednesday, October 21, 2020, 12 Noon at Pippin Funeral Home, Wyoming, Del. Friends may call one hour prior to service. Due to covid-19 the family is limited to 50 guests, masks are to be worn and social distancing is required. Interment with honors to follow at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, Del.
