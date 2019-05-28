CAMDEN - Donald A. Adams "Doc" Retired CMSgt passed away, Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Mr. Adams was born June 15, 1933 in Northfield, N.J. to the late James E. Adams and Helen E. Blizzarde Adams.
He served in the United States Air Force retiring in 1980 after 30 years as CMSgt and was a Vietnam Veteran. Mr. Adams was a member of the DAV and Elks Lodge #1903 and the American Legion, Walter L. Fox Post #2. He attended Wyoming United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Donald J. Adams; brothers, Charles and Stanley Adams; sister, June Parker; brother-in -law, William Parker; sister-in-law, Diana Adams.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Dorothy M. MacFarland Adams of Camden; daughters, Donna Ebell (Steve) of Camden and Diane Long (Tim) of Citris Heights, Calif.; brothers, Kenneth Adams (Patricia) of Egg Harbor, N.J., Raymond Adams of Northfield, N.J., James Hansen (Arlene) of Naples, Fla.; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 3 p.m., Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call one hour prior. Interment will be at a later date at Sharon Hills Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Air Mobility Command Museum, 1301 Heritage Rd., Dover, DE 19902-5301 or Delaware Hospice, 911 S. Dupont Highway, Dover, DE 19901.
