DOVER - Donald Arlos Cooper, Sr. passed away, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 at Kent General Hospital.

Donald was born June 26, 1933 in Ponca City, Oklahoma to the late Leonard "Jack" and Eula Mae Davis Cooper. He was the 3rd oldest of six children.

He started out his Air Force career as a mechanic on jet engines during the Korean War which eventually brought him to Stewart Air Force Base in Newburg, New York where he met his future wife Barbara while she was in nursing school. After they were married in September 1955 his Air Force career took them all over the country and world. Their 1st son, Don, Jr was born in 1956 at West Point Military Hospital which serviced the Stewart Air Force Base personnel. Their 2nd son, Gregory Scott was born in 1958 in Normandy, France and their 3rd son was born in 1962 in Dover, Delaware.

Donald retired after a 20 year career as an NCO flight engineer of the U.S. Air Force C-133 cargo planes. After traveling all around the world he was eventually stationed at Dover Air Force Base in 1961. He has been a resident of Dover since then apart from a brief stay in Houston, Texas as a U.S.A.F recruiter in the early 1970's. After retiring from the service in the mid 1970's he started working for Capitol School District in maintenance and eventually became the Superintendent of Building and Grounds, from 1973 to 1982, at which time he was forced into retirement as a result of injuries in a car accident.

After two years of recuperation an exciting door opened for him to become an endearing driver to the Amish community for over 28 years. Donald was more than a driver, he was a "great friend" to the Amish.

Donald loved creating wood crafted toys, holiday decorations, and calendars. The capstone of his hobby was the creation of large scale wooden steam locomotives that he created for his family and friends.

He will be best remembered as a great provider and hard worker who loved his family and was very proud of their accomplishments. Donald will be greatly missed and never forgotten. He was a faithful husband and wonderful dad to his three sons, a terrific Poppy and a doting great grandfather.

Barbara his wife of 65 years a retiree from Capitol School District is an avid gardener who cultivates one of the most outstanding landscapes in the neighborhood. During the last year she has been an incredible caregiver to Donald as he suffered through many setbacks in his health.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Gregory.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Jane Cooper; sons, Donald (Antoinette) and Richard (Anne); grandchildren, Richard, Jr, Krystle, Donnie, Richard, Michael, and Laura; great grandchildren, Robert, Abigail, Veda and Kylie.

Funeral services will be held 12 Noon, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday evening. Interment will be at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear.

