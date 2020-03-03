Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Bruce Jones. View Sign Service Information Short Funeral Services 416 Federal Street Milton , DE 19968 (302)-684-8521 Send Flowers Obituary

DOVER - Donald Bruce Jones, Jr., (Bruce) went home to be with his Lord on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, surrounded by his family. He was born Nov. 7, 1951 in Milford.

Bruce was a 1969 graduate of Milton High School He served in both the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army. He retired from the U.S. Post Office in 2008. He loved to sing and played several instruments. He played bass guitar in the praise team at Crossroad Community Church and with the band 331/3 at Irish Eyes and other venues.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Herbert and Hilda Jones, his parents, Wilson and Leona Jones and his aunt, Jacqueline Betts.

Bruce is survived by his loving wife, Ruth; and his children, Donald Jones, Jr., Debra Lewis, Deanna Tighe, Kimberly Ranshaw-Ford, Stephanie Pegelow, Hope Jeffries and Karleigh Jones; ten grandchildren. He is also survived by his step-mother, Sharon Jones; uncle, Harold Betts; and siblings, Lou Ann Douglas, John Betts, Rick Betts, Terri Carey, Wesley, Betts, Jennifer Lanza, Wendy Rybacki, Leslie Laughlin and Debbie West.

Funeral services will held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Crossroad Community Church, 20684 State Forest Road, Georgetown with visitation from 12 to 2 p.m. Burial will be held Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 26669 Patriots Way, Millsboro, DE 19966.

Bruce touched many lives, and his legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone he interacted with.

Arrangements in the care of Short Funeral Services, Milton.





