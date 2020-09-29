Donald 'Donny' C.
Wothers
March 4th, 1957 - Sept. 24th, 2020.
Donny was born on 3/4/57 in Kent General Hospital in Dover, Delaware.
He was a 1975 Graduate of Caesar Rodney High School and 4 year member of the Cross Country/Track & Field team.
He was a United States Air Force Veteran. He spent many years doing charitable work for Veterans Cemeteries and fallen soldiers with the Patriot Guard Riders. He was a Location Coordinator for Wreaths Across America and together with his wife, Glenda, completed many missions and rides across various areas in Tennessee for the benefit of veterans and their families.
He was a wonderful man; a kind, loving, happy individual who spent many years working for Service Merchandise, AT&T, and Lowe's before his retirement in 2020. He spent much of his downtime riding his favorite Harley "Annie" with his wife Glenda, watching sports with his dog Marley, spending time with his family and everything involved with Wreaths Across America.
He is survived by his wife & best friend, Glenda Burkeen Wothers of 11 years. In addition, his mother Ruth Wothers of Felton & father, F. Donald Wothers of Crumpton, Md.; sister Deb Beatty, his children David & Lauren, Stepchildren Desiree, Destiny, and Justin; 10 grandchildren, many extended family members, and countless friends throughout Delaware and Tennessee. Funeral Today, Tuesday, September 29, 2020, 12 Noon at Pippin Funeral Home, Wyoming, DE. Frinds may call beginning at 11 a.m. Interment with military honors to follow at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Millsboro, Del. The family has requested everyone dress casual. Due to covid-19 the family is limited to 50 guests, mask are to be worn and social distancing must be recognized.
There will be a separate Celebration of Life service in Memphis to follow upon the return of family to Tennessee. Details to follow, please contact Glenda for any questions.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks to have all donations made to the Wreaths Across America website www.wreathsacrossAmerica.org
(West Tennessee Veteran's Cemetery, 4000 Forest Hill-Irene Memphis, TN 38125 - TNWTCM - 17158) or to Donny's final resting place (Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery Millsboro - 26669 Patriots Way, Millsboro, DE 19966; DEVMSU)
Live stream of service available at www.pippinfuneralhome.com