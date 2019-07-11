DOVER - Donald Ellis Newlin passed away, Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the VA Hospital, Elsmere.
Mr. Newlin was born Nov. 11, 1934 in Emporia, Kan. to the late Howard Ellis Newlin and Leona Mae Christie Newlin.
He served in the United States Marine Corp. Mr. Newlin worked for Admiral TV as an electronics technician, then for Verex. He served his community while in the American Legion and Scouting. Mr. Newlin loved the outdoors and spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara J. Tutor, 2015; and son, Cornelius Ellis Newlin, 2017.
He is survived by his daughter, Leona Hill of Dover; grandchildren, Faith Levan and Matthew Hill.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 26669 Patriots Way, Millsboro. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday evening at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to the American Legion, Walter L. Fox Post #2, 835 S. Bay Road, Dover, DE 19901.
Published in NewsZapDE on July 11, 2019