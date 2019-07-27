Milford - On July 24, 2019, Donald "Doug" Emory peacefully passed away at the Harrison House in Georgetown.
He was born on Sept. 25, 1931 in Wilmington to the late Lawrence and Virginia Emory.
Doug honorably served our country during the Korean War in the Navy.
He worked at Home Beneficial Life Insurance Company for 30 plus years, retiring as a District Manager.
Doug was known as an avid bowler and bowled the first perfect game at Milford Lanes. He also loved watching the Phillies.
Mr. Emory was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Emory.
He is survived by his daughter, Mary Greenly and her husband Harry; his sons, Jeffery Emory and his wife Donna, and Russell Emory; his grandchildren, Jenny Nauman and her husband John, Rusty Emory and his wife Sarah, and Kelly Emory; four great grandchildren; and his sister, Helen Foskey.
The family will receive visitors at Rogers Funeral Home, 301 Lakeview Ave., Milford, from 12 to 1 p.m. on Monday July 29, 2019 with a funeral service at 1 p.m. Burial is at Milford Community Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or .
For condolences please visit www.rogersfhmilford.com
Published in NewsZapDE on July 27, 2019