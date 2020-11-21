Donald Eugene
Brown, 74
CLAYTON - Donald Eugene Brown passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020.
Mr. Brown was born July 31, 1946 in Edgewood, Maryland, the son of the late E. Brown and K. (Comer) Brown.
Donald lived in Clayton over 31 years on a 15 acre farmette. In his early years he raised strawberries, corn & pumpkins. He loved going to farm auctions often picking up another Case or John Deere tractor to add to his collection.
He served his country with honor in the US Army in Germany during the Vietnam era.
He was a member of APA pool league in Smyrna-Clayton for over 25 years. He loved the challenge of competition in both nine ball & eight ball. He practiced daily on his pool table at home. He repaired cues for APA members & put on many cue tips over the years. For several years he provided food for the pool matches. His ultimate goal was to make his own cue.
Donald worked as a chemical operator at same location for over 25 years although several different companies owned the site, Diamond Shamrock, Ethyl, & Georgia Gulf were the major ones.
He loved animals. Over his lifetime he owned several dogs and many cats. His dog Tee Tee was his goose hunting buddie. His cats Mutt, Jeff, & Spunky were his special companions. His most recent cat, Zoid, adopted Don at just the right time in his life. He was a member of PUFL American Legion Edgewood, Md., life member NRA, life member LO Moose Smyrna-Clayton chapter.
He was an avid goose hunter, deer hunter, and fisherman and loved the process of cutting fodder, putting up blinds & making & painting decoys. All these outdoor activities stopped when he was disabled by rheumatoid arthritis, then he switched to observing wildlife.
Don is survived by his wife, Terry. They were soul mates & the rock for each other. He is also survived by his brother, Joe Hornbarger of Edgewood, Md.; his sister, Katherine Metzell of Edgewood, Md.; his brother-in-law, Jim Reefe (Ann) of Fayetteville, Ga.; and several nieces & nephews.
A viewing will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020 from 3-4 p.m. in the Faries Funeral Chapel, located at 29 S. Main St. in Smyrna. Services will begin at 4 p.m. Burial with military honors will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear, Delaware.
