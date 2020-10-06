1/1
Donald F. O''Bier
Donald F. O'Bier, 76
SEAFORD - Donald F. O'Bier passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.
Donald grew up working on his father's farm then for Walter Tull, Right Oil Co, Lebanon Fertilizer Co, Hynes Associate and he retired from Dart First State in 2015.
He was a Marine Corp Veteran and was with the Marines first troops in Vietnam in 1965. He was a member of the Marine Corp League, the Elks Club, the VFW, Hiram Lodge 21, A F & A M, the Seaford Lions Club and the American Legion. He graduated from Seaford, High School in 1962.
He was the son of the late William Franklin and Caroline O'Bier.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Nancy Donovan O'Bier; a son, Shawn O'Bier; a daughter, Melissa O'Bier; and granddaughter, Mallory O'Bier. He is also survived by a brother, John O'Bier.
Funeral Services will be on Wednesday, October 7th, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Cranston Funeral Home, 300 N. Shipley St., Seaford. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Tuesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. and on Wednesday from 1 to 2 p.m.. Burial will be in Bethel U. M. Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church, 2381 Neals School Rd., Seaford, DE 19973.
To leave a condolence visit www.cranstonfuneralhome.com.



Published in Delaware State News on Oct. 6, 2020.
