Donald F. Tinari, 95
DOVER - Donald F. Tinari passed away, Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at home.
Mr. Tinari was born July 15, 1925 in Baltimore, Maryland to the late Aquilino F. Tinari and Helen M. Kirby Tinari.
He served in the United States Army Air Corp. After the service he went to work for NASA retiring after 23 years in 1986 as the Executive Manager during the space exploration and space station. Mr. Tinari then went to work for Boeing for 9 years. He was the Mayor of Cheswold for 9 years and enjoyed aviation and sporty cars.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Ethel M. Cooper Tinari.
He is survived by his son, Victor Tinari of Dover; and daughter, Donna M. Tinari and her husband Kelly Robinson of Galveston, Texas; grandchildren, Donald and Columbus Harms of Louisiana; and four great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held 1 p.m., Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, Delaware 19701.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Wounded Warriors
Project.
