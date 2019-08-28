Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Garofalo. View Sign Service Information Torbert Funeral Chapels - Bradford Street 61 South Bradford Street Dover , DE 19904 (302)-734-3341 Visitation 11:30 AM Holy Cross Church 631 South State Street Dover , DE View Map Mass of Christian Burial 12:00 PM Holy Cross Church 631 South State Street Dover , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

DOVER - Donald Garofalo passed away at Courtland Manor after an extended illness on Aug. 21, 2019.

He was born in Washington D.C. on Oct. 28, 1943 to the late Peter and Clara Garofalo.

He attended Blessed Sacrament Elementary and graduated from St. John's College High School in 1961.

He entered the Air Force in June 1961 and served until July 1965. He attended the Air Force Prep Academy, then returned home to pursue his education in the field of Geomorphology. He did wetland mapping in the State of New Jersey for the Earth Satellite Corporation. While working there, he met Ruth Gormont in 1979 and they were married December 1979 at St. Martin's Church Gaithersburg MD. He then worked for many years for the EPA as head of the Aerial and Satellite Imaging division before retiring in 2007.

They moved to Dover to be much closer to their son, Tony, and his family. They were members of Holy Cross Church and while taking several trips with Church members also became very good friends with them. Donald enjoyed reading and being on his computer for hours, but his favorite pastime was watching the Washington Nationals and the Washington Redskins.

He is survived by his wife of almost 40 years, Ruth Garofalo. He is also survived by his son, Anthony (Tony) Garofalo; daughter-in-law, Doreen; and beloved grandchildren, Jadon and Leah. He is also survived by his brother, F. Peter Garofalo of Lawton Okla.; and his sister, C. Nancy Czarra of Carolina Shores, N.C.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Donald's memory to the Samaritans of Holy Cross Church, 631 South State Street, Dover, DE.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Cross Church on Aug. 30, 2019 at noon with a visitation at the same location starting at 11:30 a.m. prior to the Mass. Interment will be in the Holy Cross Cemetery.

