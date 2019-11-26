Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald J. Kirk. View Sign Service Information Torbert Funeral Chapels - Lebanon Road 1145 Lebanon Road Dover , DE 19904 (302)-734-3341 Visitation 6:00 PM Elks and Masonic Lodges Funeral service 12:00 PM Torbert Funeral Chapels - Lebanon Road 1145 Lebanon Road Dover , DE 19904 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Don was born on July 9, 1928 in Nottingham, Pa. to the late Thomas R. Kirk and Mary Nickle Kirk. He was raised in Colora, Md. and worked on the family farm. Don attended Jacob Tome Institute in Port Deposit, Md. and graduated in 1946. He was president of the student council, worked on the school newspaper, and held the leading role in his senior play. According to his yearbook, he was always the life of the party, quick to tell a joke, and considered the class clown.

After graduating from school, Don went to visit a cousin in Miami, Fla. and got a job as a baggage handler for a small airline owned by Eddie Rickenbacker. He met his wife, Verna, when she came to Miami on vacation. They went on a blind date and he proposed in Dec. of 1946. They were married in May of 1947. It was then that they realized they had grown up and lived within five miles of each other but had never met until in Miami. They moved back to Maryland in 1948, and Don worked on the family farm again. He then worked as a Milkman for Mt. Ararat Dairy. In 1953 Don and Verna purchased property outside of Rising Sun, Md. They cut down the trees and milled the lumber for their first home. In 1955 Don was hired by Canteen Food and Vending in Baltimore, Md. In 1959, Canteen made Don the office supervisor at the Dover Branch, serving Dover Air Force Base. Before moving to Delaware, Don served in the Maryland National Guard.

After working for 33 years for Canteen, Don retired and started driving cars from auto auctions to Holden Dodge in Dover. His love for driving expanded into Kirk's Transportation, driving friends and acquaintances to airports, doctors' appointments, and anywhere they needed to go.

Mr. Kirk believed in serving his community. He was a people-person and was always willing to help when needed. He was a 43-year member of Dover

Don was an avid baseball fan. He took his children to Orioles and Phillies games as they were growing up and passed on his love of the game to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a Phillies season-ticket holder for 40 years; enjoying games at Connie Mack Stadium, the Vet, and Citizens Bank Park. On his 80th birthday, his son, Dan, gave him a cane made from a Louisville Slugger bat. At every opportunity he would ask players, commentators, and other people at the stadium to sign his cane. Don also enjoyed traveling, bowling on a league with his wife Verna, and flying in a hot air balloon piloted by his son, Captain Kirk. When he wasn't riding in the balloon, he was driving the chase vehicle.

In addition to his parents; Don was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Verna; his son, Daniel T. Kirk; and his brother, William E. Kirk.

Don is survived by son, Donald "Buddy" Kirk and his wife Sandra of Corpus Christi, Texas; daughters, Pamala Joy of Ashland, Ore. and Sandi Billings of Dover; grandchildren, Becky, David (Kristen), Crystal (Jacen), Kelly (Brent), Michael (Melissa), Wesley (Stacey), Cortni, Andrew (Rachael), Sydney, and Matthew; 12 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Also surviving are brother, Leonard Kirk and his wife Goldie of Sykesville, Md.; brother, Robert "Bob" Kirk and his wife Ruth Ann of Metairie, La.; and caregivers, Irmgard Jones, Mary Jane Hudson, and Mary Shivick.

Funeral services will be held 12 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at the Torbert Funeral Chapel, 1145 E. Lebanon Rd., (Rt. 10), Dover, DE 19904. Friends may call from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday evening where Don will be honored by the Elks and Masonic Lodges. The family would like to encourage all who would like to honor Don to wear their favorite baseball gear in support of his passion for the game. Interment will be in Sharon Hills Memorial Park, Dover.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the

