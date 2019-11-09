Donald John Erickson

Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium
16961 Kings Highway
Lewes, DE
19958
(302)-645-9520
LEWES - Donald John Erickson passed away peacefully at home after a brief illness on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, 152 Tulip Drive, Lewes, where friends may call beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will follow Mass at Henlopen Memorial Park, Milton.
Please visit Don's Life Memorial Webpage to read his complete obituary and sign his online guestbook at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Nov. 9, 2019
