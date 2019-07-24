SMYRNA - Donald L. Biddle passed away at home on July 21, 2019.
Donald worked several years in construction. He loved watching old movies and listening to country music, especially George Jones. He also enjoyed going to Spences Sale in Dover and yard sales with his brother Mike.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Edith L. Calloway; and his father, Charles T. Biddle.
Donald is survived by two children: son, Jordan Kovac; and daughter, Jasmine Kovac; five sisters, Rose Salter, Louretta Blankenship, Debbie Biddle, Peggy Oliphant (Kirk), and Irene Jones (Bruce); four brothers, Kenny Biddle (Arleen), Mike Biddle (Brenda), Lee Tracey (Shelly), and Bill Tracey (Amy); nieces and nephews, Dawn Salter, Guy Salter, Billy Blankenship, Kevin Dittman, Brittany Dittman, Josh Hall, Skye Hall, Jan Shallcross (Todd), Kenny Biddle, Jr. (Laura), Brent Biddle, Lee Tracey, Jr., Tyler Tracey (Courtney), Nikki Kaye (Brian), Taylor Tracey, Mike Biddle Jr, and Erica Hedden (Jim).
A viewing will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 10 – 11 a.m. at Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home, 212 N. Broad St., Middletown. The service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in the Townsend Cemetery.
Flowers are welcome or donations may be made to a in memory of Donald.
Visit daniels-hutchison.com to send online condolences.
Published in NewsZapDE on July 24, 2019