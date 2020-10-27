1/1
Donald L. Loatman Sr.
Donald L.
Loatman, Sr., 84
DOVER - Donald L. Loatman, Sr. passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 at Kent General Hospital.
Mr. Loatman was born July 22, 1936 in Greenwich Township, New Jersey to the late Oscar Loatman and Helen Durham Loatman.
He was an auto body technician for 42 years. Mr. Loatman loved 1955-1956 Crown Victoria's and had restored 16 of them. He enjoyed old time country and western music, hunting, fishing and crabbing.
In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Andrea Loatman.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Betty L. Pritchett Loatman of Dover; son, Donald Loatman, Jr. and his wife Pamela of Marydel, Del.; daughter, Barbara Loatman of Magnolia; grandson, Sean Loatman of Myrtle Beach; and great grandson, Dylan Loatman.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call one hour prior. Interment will be in Sharon Hills Memorial Park, Dover.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to American Cancer Society, 92 Reads Way #205, New Castle, DE 19720.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com



Published in Delaware State News on Oct. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Torbert Funeral Chapels
1145 Lebanon Road
Dover, DE 19904
(302) 734-3341
