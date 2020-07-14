Donald L. Rice, 85
GREENWOOD - Donald L. Rice passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital, Seaford. Donald was born in Gladys, Va. the son of the late Luther Clinton and Margie Kate (Milner) Rice.
He worked as an Armed Security Guard for Wells Fargo for 14 years before retiring. He and his wife Ellen loved listening to their son Kevin's band Sticky Situation in Delaware and would travel often to Kentucky to listen to his band the P.G.B. Band. They never missed any of his shows. Donald was an avid collector of Indians and had quite a large collection. He also enjoyed collecting watches as well.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers and sisters, Hazel Ballowe, Barbara Kruger, Betty Jo Deakins and Pete Rice.
He is survived by his wife, Ellen Ann (Hill) Rice; four children, Kevin Smith (Valerie), Kimberly May (Chester), Janet Boley and Danny Ray Rice; eight grandchildren, Jessica Wagner (Wade), Wayne Hall, Clifton Boley (Connie), Crystal Jennings (Jerry Maddox), Sabrina Michalek (Kris), Cyndi Boley, Wesley May and Marcia May; 13 great grandchildren, Kayson Michalek, Mckenzie Michalek, Nathaniel Workman, Aleyah Jennings, Timothy Moore, Sarah Rice, Stephanie Johnson, Aidan Brumfield, Tiffany Kirby, Kent Boley, Parris Campbell, Kody Johnson and Katelinn Bing; nine great great grandchildren; four brothers and sisters, J. W. Rice (Shirley), Faye Maxie, Lyn Sanders, and Tina Andrews; a brother-in-law, Calvin Hill (Karen); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Flowers will be received at the family home.
Arr. by McKnatt, Carpenter & Baker Funeral Home, Harrington. Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at www.loflandandmcknatt.com
