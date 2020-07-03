Donald L. Schwartz, 84

Donald L. Schwartz, 84, of Greenville, South Carolina passed away peacefully on June, 25 2020 after a short illness.

Born in Dover, Delaware in 1935 he was the proud son of Clarence and Florence Schwartz. In addition to his brother Robert Schwartz, he is survived by his daughters Debbie and Dawn Schwartz, his son Michael Schwartz, his former wife Dee Schwartz, his nieces Sandy Spangler, Cynthia Solarino, and Linda Chi, and his cousins Jack, George L., and Steve Turner, Lynn Bergold, and Richard and Pam Weyandt.

Donald loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing, and was a long time supporter of Ducks Unlimited. He excelled at making duck decoys and loved to get up at the crack of dawn to go poling for softshell crabs.

After graduating with an engineering degree from Lehigh University, where he was a member of Delta Upsilon fraternity, he went to work for 3M for several years in Minnesota and then returned to Dover to work for ILC, developer of the space suit. After leaving ILC he was self employed for many years and closed out his career as a defense contractor. He spent his retirement traveling and reading for the most part.

A memorial service will be held in the future when it is safe for friends and family to convene together.







