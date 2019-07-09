Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LANCASTER - Donald L. Warnick passed away peacefully at his home on Friday July 5, 2019. Don, a resident of Lancaster for the past 34 years, spent the first 40 years of his life living in his beloved "slower lower" southern Delaware. He was the son of the late Dwight and Sue (Eash) Warnick and husband of Mary Ann (Landis) Warnick.

Don was a member of Stumptown Mennonite Church and attended CV Church of Christ. He was the office manager and part-owner of Landis Transmission in Leola for 20 years. He then spent the next five years working with his son-in-law Greg Troyer at Greg's business, GreAT Signs in Bird-in-Hand, before retiring.

Don thoroughly enjoyed his retirement years. His favorite activities included: reading on the beach in Bethany Beach, DE; globetrotting around the world, including yearly visits to Perkin Lenca in El Salvador; tinkering with anything or anyone that needed fixing; and watching and cheering on his grandchildren.

Including his wife, Don is survived by two children, Amy, wife of Greg Troyer, and Derek, husband of Renee Warnick; four grandchildren, Kelsey and Kylie Troyer, and Drew and Olivia Warnick; and a sister, Mary Kathryn Warnick.

A memorial service followed by visitation will be held Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 2 pm at Stumptown Mennonite Church, Bird-in-Hand.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Don's memory may be sent to Perkin Educational Opportunities Foundation, 2354 Sue Ann Dr., Lancaster, PA, 17602 or online at

