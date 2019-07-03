Our beloved Donald Lee Rider, Sr. was born on March 7, 1953 in Wilmington, to the late Alfred and Helen Rider. Donald departed this life on Monday, June 24, 2019.
Donald leaves to cherish his memories; his loving wife, Marcia "Peachie" Rider; four children, Donald L. Rider Jr (Tiana), Donald S. Burks (Deshonta), Royzetta "Puddin" Fountain, and Latasha Reed; ten grandchildren, Donald L. Rider III, Anfernee Burks, Dontavius Burks, Reginald "Lil Reggie" Smith, Naikeya Hunter, Elijah Reed, Gianna Brown, Brian Walker Jr., and Brenda Henry; two great grandchildren, Myles Turner, Jr. and Avery Armstrong; two brothers, Franklin R. (Joyce) and Ellis Sr. (Brenda); one sister, Sabena Washington; mother- in-law, Alpaine Wilson; four sisters-in-law, Delphaine, Sherry (Joseph), Alexis (Terry), Faith (Jeff); two bothers-in-law, William Marshall Jr. and Kevin; two god-children, Keisha Brown and Deja Hudson; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Viewing will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Mt Friendship AME Church, 1761 Mt Friendship Road, Smyrna and on Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with Celebration of Life immediately following at Centennial UM Church, 44 Mt. Vernon Street, Smyrna. Burial will take place at Sharon Hill Memorial Park, Dover.
Published in NewsZapDE on July 3, 2019