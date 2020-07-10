Donald M. Tough
On this day, July 7, 2020, a good and kind person by the name of Donald M. Tough left this earth. He touched many lives with his kindness. Don went out of his way to help folks that had a PC or a Programming issue. The people he interacted with had their lives made richer by this interaction. Don had a need for learning. Delaware Technical and Community College was a road for him to find the knowledge that he was pursuing. He never stopped his pursuit of learning. Don was a Green Bay Packers fan. He never forgot his trip to Lambeau Field, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. It truly was a trip of a lifetime for him. He was able to spend a day at Lambeau Field and talked of this trip many times. He left this earth the way he had lived his life. Quiet and with dignity.
There will be no viewing. Don's body will be cremated. Bless all and stay safe.
No Flowers please. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Delaware Technical Community College Educational Foundation, P.O. Box 897, Dover, DE 19903. Online gifts can be made at dtcc.edu/makeagift,
In the tribute field, select "In memory of" and enter Donald Tough. All gifts will be directed to either the General Fund or Student Scholarships at the Owens (Georgetown) Campus.
