Donald Paul â€œDonâ€� Jarman, Sr., 79, husband of Mildred Fox â€œMillieâ€� Jarman of Greenbackville, VA and Felton, DE, passed away at his Virginia home on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Born September 14, 1940 in Berlin, MD and raised on his familyâ€™s farm outside of Smyrna, he was a son of the late Harry E. Jarman and Marie Richardson Jarman.
Don retired from the State of Delaware, having worked as a record examiner for nearly 20 years. He was a lifetime member and past president of the Little Creek Volunteer Fire Company and a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose #534, Harrington since 1988.
Music was an integral part of Donâ€™s life, a passion he and Millie shared and passed along to their sons. Don and Millieâ€™s 65 year love story began when they met in their high school band, and theyâ€™ve been making beautiful music together ever since. Don played in several bands over the years, and as his boys grew up, he instilled in them his love for great music. Never one to turn down a good time, he always looked forward to trips with family and friends aboard their cruiser boat and the many adventures on his motorcycle. Don was the definition of â€˜Jack of all trades,â€™ as there was literally nothing he could not operate or fix. His memory will rock on in the many jam sessions, weekend boat trips, the roar of a motorcycle engine, and the endless things his talented hands brought to life.
In addition to his wife, Millie, he is survived by their sons, Donald P. â€œDonnieâ€� Jarman, Jr. and wife, Marilyn, of Allerton, IA, and Mark V. Jarman of Little Creek; sisters, Arlene Ward of Snow Hill, Md., Vivian Helm of Federalsburg, Md., Mary Ann Larrimore of Felton, and Joan Middleton and husband, Butch, of N.C.; brothers, Thomas Jarman and wife, Linda, of N.C., and Jerry Jarman and wife, Sherry, of Clayton; grandchildren, Katie Allison, Melissa, Mark Jr., Vincent (Heather), Levi and Victoria; sister-in-law, Sue Jarman; nephew and godson, Roy Lee Jarman, Jr.; several great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews. Other than his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Fred B. Jarman; his little sister, Debbie; and brothers, Harry and Roy.
A private graveside service will be held at the Glebe Cemetery in New Castle. A celebration of Donâ€™s life will be held in Delaware, at a later date, when circumstances surrounding the current health crisis permit.
Published in Delaware State News on May 28, 2020.