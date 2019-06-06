Donald Pommell, Jr. passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family and friends on June 4, 2019 after a nine-and-a-half-year battle with colon cancer. Don was born Oct. 31, 1955 in Dayton, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents Don Sr. and Shirley Pommell; sister, Carolyn; and son, Ryan. He is survived by his wife, Renee of 33 ½ years; his son, Matthew; and grandsons, Cayden and Greysen.
Don's earliest accomplishment was earning his rank of Eagle Scout at age 15. He graduated from Lake Forest High School and joined the U.S. Air Force Reserves at age 19, where he was a Flight Engineer on the C-5 for thirty years and retired as Chief Master Sergeant in 2005. During these same years, Don was employed at ILC Dover for 14 years, Airpax Corp, and finally retiring from Rogers Corp in 2016. From that time he enjoyed his grandsons, taking care of them on summer vacations and after school for the past two years.
Don enjoyed playing golf with his close friends Eric, Mike, Kevin, Mike and Larry, and playing chess & pool with Randy. As a young adult, he made a cross country trip with his long-time friend Chuck Casper.
Don earned his BS in Technical Engineering followed by his MBA while on the Dean's list throughout. Supported by his family, his hard work allowed for them to take vacations to the mountains and beaches, as well as create many backyard memories. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a . Please remember Don with a smile, not tears, and enjoy your memories of him.
A celebration of Don's life will be held on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Pippin Funeral home in Wyoming Delaware. Friends may gather beginning at 2 p.m.
Published in NewsZapDE on June 6, 2019