MILTON - Donald R. McLamb passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019.

Don was born on Feb. 9, 1941 in Johnston County, N.C. He was the son of the late Robert E. McLamb and Nola Beasley.

The

Don was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with his family and especially loved hearing stories about his granddaughters. Don was an avid golfer and played many rounds with the Ball Tossers and other golf groups. He was an active member of The National Association of Destroyer Veterans a/k/a Tin Can Sailors. A particular highlight for Don was attending his ship's reunion in 2014 in Galveston, Texas. Don was an active member of the Ellendale Ruritan Club for many years.

Don was predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Jerry A. McLamb. He is survived by two children, Sandra G. M. Selzer and husband, Chris, of Avondale, Pa., and Donald R. McLamb, Jr., and wife, Tracy, of Bear; three granddaughters, Hannah Gracyn McLamb, Kelsie Anne McLamb and Abigail Helen Selzer; three sisters, Shirley McLamb of Newton Grove, N.C., and Frances Adams and Peggy McLamb, both of Benson, N.C. In addition to his wife, Don was predeceased by his brothers, Joe and Bobby McLamb; sister, Janice McLamb; and his dear Aunt Lillie McLamb and Uncle Herbert McLamb, all of N.C.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 416 Federal Street, Milton, DE with a time of visitation for family and friends from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Milton.

In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested in Don's memory to Delaware Veterans Home, 100 Delaware Veterans Blvd, Milford, DE 19963 or Beebe Medical Foundation, designated to Heart & Vascular Center of Excellence, 902 Savannah Road, Lewes, DE 19958 or Tin Can Sailors, Inc., designated to Tin Can Sailors Development Account, PO Box 100, Somerset, MA 02726.





