Sandtown - Donald Ray "Donnie" Melvin passed away on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 from the Bayhealth-Kent General Hospital. Donnie was born in Milford, the son of the late, Thomas and Dorothy Melvin of Harrington.
Donnie spent years in the tire business, and many knew him as, "The Tire Man of Sandtown". Donnie was a loving father and grandfather. His joy in life was to spoil his two grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Gayle Anthony Melvin; two sons, Scott Melvin and Travis Melvin Sr. of Sandtown; daughter and son in law, Heather and Matt Jackson of Hampstead, Md.; two grandchildren, Travis Melvin Jr. and Mya Jackson; mother in law, Phoebe Anthony; two sister in laws, Betty Vincent and Grace Jester of Harrington.
At Donnie's request and to symbolize the simple life that he lived, everyone is encouraged to be comfortable and wear casual attire to the funeral service.
Funeral services will take place at the Melvin Funeral Home, 15522 South DuPont Hwy., Harrington, on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 12 p.m. A visitation for family and friends will take place one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at the Hollywood Cemetery, Harrington.
Arrangements are by the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home, Inc., Harrington. Visit us at www.melvinfuneralhome.com to send flowers or sign condolence book.
Melvin Funeral Home
15522 South Dupont Highway
Harrington, DE 19952
(302) 398-3884
Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 26, 2019