Donald Stewart Parsons died on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at the Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Born in Accomac, he was the son of the late Asher Greensboro Parsons and Ruth Saunders Parsons.

He was a 1954 graduate of Pocomoke High School and attended Calvary Baptist Tabernacle. He served in the U.S. Army and later the U.S. Army Security Agency from 1955-1958. He worked in the construction field, including as a draftsman and estimator. He was a member of the YMCA in Salisbury.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Elsie Sturgis Parsons; a daughter, Donna P. Nock of Salisbury; two grandchildren; a sister, Rose Bean of Salisbury; and two nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his twin brother, Robert "Bob" E. Parsons; sisters, Alice Johns and Dorothy Parks, and a brother, Ralph Parsons.

A funeral was held Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was at First Baptist Cemetery in Pocomoke City.



