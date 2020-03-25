Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FREDERICA - Donald V. Schiavello, Sr. passed away at home on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

Born Dec. 8, 1946 in Wilmington.

Donald owned an Auto Body Supply in Dover for 20 years. Mr. Schiavello enjoyed automobiles, going to the beach and being outdoors and deeply loved his late wife Bernadette.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Donald V. Schiavello, Jr. in 2013.

He is survived by his grandchildren, Donald Vincent Schiavello, III and his companion Julia Barba, Deanna Schiavello and her companion Cole Warrington; great grandson, Jayden Schiavello; and sister, Carmella Santiago. He will be deeply missed by his long time best friend, his cat Ryder.

In light of the Covid-19 pandemic the family has decided to postpone the funeral services to be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to , 92 Reads Way, #205, Newcastle, DE 19702

Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at





FREDERICA - Donald V. Schiavello, Sr. passed away at home on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.Born Dec. 8, 1946 in Wilmington.Donald owned an Auto Body Supply in Dover for 20 years. Mr. Schiavello enjoyed automobiles, going to the beach and being outdoors and deeply loved his late wife Bernadette.In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Donald V. Schiavello, Jr. in 2013.He is survived by his grandchildren, Donald Vincent Schiavello, III and his companion Julia Barba, Deanna Schiavello and her companion Cole Warrington; great grandson, Jayden Schiavello; and sister, Carmella Santiago. He will be deeply missed by his long time best friend, his cat Ryder.In light of the Covid-19 pandemic the family has decided to postpone the funeral services to be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to , 92 Reads Way, #205, Newcastle, DE 19702Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 25, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.