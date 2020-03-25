FREDERICA - Donald V. Schiavello, Sr. passed away at home on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
Born Dec. 8, 1946 in Wilmington.
Donald owned an Auto Body Supply in Dover for 20 years. Mr. Schiavello enjoyed automobiles, going to the beach and being outdoors and deeply loved his late wife Bernadette.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Donald V. Schiavello, Jr. in 2013.
He is survived by his grandchildren, Donald Vincent Schiavello, III and his companion Julia Barba, Deanna Schiavello and her companion Cole Warrington; great grandson, Jayden Schiavello; and sister, Carmella Santiago. He will be deeply missed by his long time best friend, his cat Ryder.
In light of the Covid-19 pandemic the family has decided to postpone the funeral services to be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to , 92 Reads Way, #205, Newcastle, DE 19702
Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 25, 2020