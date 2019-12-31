GEORGETOWN and CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Donald "Skip" Veasey was born on June 9, 1965 to the late Donald and Doris Veasey. He was raised in Georgetown, but resided in Charlottesville, Va. Skip passed away on Dec. 27, 2019 in his home.
Skip spent his life in a career of contracting, and he looked forward to spending his free moments with his family and friends. He treasured his friends whom supported him throughout his life. He loved spending time at the beach, and he enjoyed watching NASCAR. Above all, Skip was a tremendous family man to his four sisters, two sons, and his grandson.
Skip was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Doris Veasey.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Veasey; two sons, Nathanial Veasey and Jacob Veasey; step-son, Justin Baker; grandson, Xander Courtland Veasey; four sisters, Sherrie (Dave) Morris of Milford, Jill (James) Blasetto of Chadds Ford, Pa., Jan (Mickey) Mervine of Annapolis, Md., his twin, Donna (Tim) Chambers; and ten nieces and nephews. He had a faithful friend for many years, Gale Owens.
There will be a funeral service in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 609 E. Market St., Georgetown at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. A time of visitation will begin at 12 noon. Burial will be at Harbeson Cemetery.
Published in NewsZapDE on Dec. 31, 2019