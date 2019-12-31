Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald "Skip" Veasey. View Sign Service Information Short Funeral Services Inc 609 E Market St Georgetown , DE 19947 (302)-856-6884 Send Flowers Obituary

GEORGETOWN and CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Donald "Skip" Veasey was born on June 9, 1965 to the late Donald and Doris Veasey. He was raised in Georgetown, but resided in Charlottesville, Va. Skip passed away on Dec. 27, 2019 in his home.

Skip spent his life in a career of contracting, and he looked forward to spending his free moments with his family and friends. He treasured his friends whom supported him throughout his life. He loved spending time at the beach, and he enjoyed watching NASCAR. Above all, Skip was a tremendous family man to his four sisters, two sons, and his grandson.

Skip was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Doris Veasey.

He is survived by his wife, Karen Veasey; two sons, Nathanial Veasey and Jacob Veasey; step-son, Justin Baker; grandson, Xander Courtland Veasey; four sisters, Sherrie (Dave) Morris of Milford, Jill (James) Blasetto of Chadds Ford, Pa., Jan (Mickey) Mervine of Annapolis, Md., his twin, Donna (Tim) Chambers; and ten nieces and nephews. He had a faithful friend for many years, Gale Owens.

There will be a funeral service in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 609 E. Market St., Georgetown at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. A time of visitation will begin at 12 noon. Burial will be at Harbeson Cemetery.





GEORGETOWN and CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Donald "Skip" Veasey was born on June 9, 1965 to the late Donald and Doris Veasey. He was raised in Georgetown, but resided in Charlottesville, Va. Skip passed away on Dec. 27, 2019 in his home.Skip spent his life in a career of contracting, and he looked forward to spending his free moments with his family and friends. He treasured his friends whom supported him throughout his life. He loved spending time at the beach, and he enjoyed watching NASCAR. Above all, Skip was a tremendous family man to his four sisters, two sons, and his grandson.Skip was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Doris Veasey.He is survived by his wife, Karen Veasey; two sons, Nathanial Veasey and Jacob Veasey; step-son, Justin Baker; grandson, Xander Courtland Veasey; four sisters, Sherrie (Dave) Morris of Milford, Jill (James) Blasetto of Chadds Ford, Pa., Jan (Mickey) Mervine of Annapolis, Md., his twin, Donna (Tim) Chambers; and ten nieces and nephews. He had a faithful friend for many years, Gale Owens.There will be a funeral service in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 609 E. Market St., Georgetown at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. A time of visitation will begin at 12 noon. Burial will be at Harbeson Cemetery. Published in NewsZapDE on Dec. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close