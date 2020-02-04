Retired Police Chief, Milton
MILTON - Donald William Mills passed away peacefully at the home of his caretakers on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.
Donald was the son of the late Granville W., Sr., and Bessie E. (Maloney) Mills. He was born and raised in Milton and resided in Milton his entire life.
Chief Mills worked for the Milton Police Department for over 30 years and retired as Chief of Police many years ago. He was also a member for over 50 years of the Milton Fire Department.
Donald loved farming and quiet time at his home. He enjoyed collecting tractors, tools and going to auctions and sales. He especially enjoyed his cats.
In addition to his parents; Donald was preceded in death by a brother, Granville W. Mills, Jr.
He is survived by his caretakers, William, Jr., and Brenda G. Morris and their family; two nieces, Carol Moore and Donna Hummel; two nephews, Bill Mills and David Mills; as well as great nieces, great nephews and extended family.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 416 Federal Street, Milton, followed immediately by a graveside funeral at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Milton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Chief Mills' name may be made to Milton Fire Department, 116 Front Street, Milton, DE 19968 or Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.
Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 4, 2020