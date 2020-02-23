Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Zimmer. View Sign Service Information Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 (302)-697-7002 Send Flowers Obituary

Donald Zimmer died peacefully Feb. 3, 2020. He is now at home with his Heavenly Father.

A Godly man, he was a beloved husband, father and grandfather. Don was born in upstate New York to Albert and Greta. After graduating from college, he became a teacher. Don returned to school attending the University of Delaware where he received his master's in education. He married his wife Ann, Nov. 21, 1970.

Don and his wife were active members of their church and Gideons. In the early years of their marriage they worked at Nanticoke Boy Scout Camp, he as the camp director and she as the camp nurse. He was a teacher for over thirty years. After retiring, he continued serving in the church. He also enjoyed working in his garden, reading, and making grape jelly. After his wife passed in 2016, he moved to Florida to be close to his daughter and her family. In Florida, he enjoyed painting, hymn sings, dancing, and going on bus trips.

Don is survived by his daughter, Cathy Lemoine, her spouse, Marc; and two grandchildren, Madison and Kenzie.

