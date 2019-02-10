Frederica - Donna Humphrey passed away on Feb. 6, 2019, at Bayhealth - Kent General Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Freda D and James M. MacFarland, Sr.
Donna was a devoted Avon representative for almost 50 years. She attended Lake Forest School District. She loved her dogs, birds, and her yard plants including her three tier strawberry patch, and tending roses in her yard. Though she was strong willed, Donna had a good personality and made friends easily. She will be greatly missed.
In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded by her son, Gary Humphrey; daughter, Autumn Humphrey Dill; and her brother, Charlie MacFarland.
Donna is survived by her loving husband, Frederick Humphrey; brother, James MacFarland, Jr; sister, Bonnie C. Keller; four grandchildren; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends
Funeral Services will take place at the Melvin Funeral Home, 15522 South DuPont Hwy., Harrington, on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at 1 p.m. with a visitation for family and friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Barratt's Chapel Cemetery.
Arrangements are by the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home, Inc., Harrington. Visit us at www.melvinfuneralhome.com to sign condolence book.
Melvin Funeral Home
15522 South Dupont Highway
Harrington, DE 19952
(302) 398-3884
Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 10, 2019