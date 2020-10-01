Donna Jean Yaniak, 62
MILFORD - Donna Jean Yaniak passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the Delaware Hospice Center, Milford. Donna was born in New Brunswick, N.J. the daughter of the late Martin and Dolores (Freiwald) Caldwell.
Donna moved to Delaware from New Jersey in 1993 and began working at the Super Fresh in Milford. When Super Fresh closed, Donna went to work at Redner's Market until having to retire in 2018 on disability. She enjoyed shooting pool, sewing and gardening. Family was everything to Donna, and she especially enjoyed sleepovers with her granddaughter.
She is survived by her two sons, Kevin Yaniak and his wife Danielle and Robert Yaniak; her sister, Kathy Rice; two brothers, Howard Caldwell and Marty Caldwell; her stepmother, Sue Caldwell; her granddaughter, Alexa; and her beloved Chihuahua, Nacho.
Services will be private.
Arrangements by Lofland Funeral Home, Milford. Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at www.loflandandmcknatt.com
