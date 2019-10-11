MILFORD - Donna Kay Thomas passed away surrounded by her children on Oct. 7, 2019.
Donna was born in Atlanta, Ga., daughter of William & Jeanette.
Donna was most passionate about "The King," Elvis Presley, eating crabs & spending time with family especially her grandbabies.
She is survived by her children, Liz, Joe, Amber & William Cox & Kristopher Abbott; grandchildren, Joe butterball), Alilyah, Lucas, Envy, Payton, Junior, Jadyn & Ava; siblings, William (Sharon), Woodrow, Karin & Sarah Thomas; mother & stepdad, Jeanette & Rick Ryder; stepmom, Ulla Thomas & a host of nieces & nephews.
She was predeceased by her father & brother William & George Thomas & long-time friend Allen Cox.
A memorial service is being held at Milford VFW Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 3 p.m.-6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Pippin Funeral Home, www.pippinfuneralhome.com
