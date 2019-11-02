HARRINGTON - Donna L. Miller went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. Donna was the daughter of the late, Robert and Gertrude Semmens.
Donna worked as the office manager for C & M Custom Homes of Dover. She took care of the day to day scheduling and enjoyed her job very much. When she was not hard at work, she enjoyed working in her yard and taking care of all the flowers, and watching the birds. She loved to travel and sight see and spending nights in hotels. She enjoyed her evening walks and shopping. Above all, she loved her family and loved to go back home to Pennsylvania to visit her brothers and sisters. She will be remembered as a kind hearted woman who always put others first and will be sorely missed.
Donna enjoyed attending the Crossroads Community Church the past 7 years, and before that, Calvary Wesleyan Church of Harrington. She loved going to church and singing in the choir.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Bob Semmens.
She is survived by her husband of 15 years, Melvyn Miller; children, Stephanie Amanda Miller, Andrew Robert Miller, Melvyn R. Miller II (fiance, Katie Smith), Corey Miller; sisters, Ruth Bowser, Carol Miller; brother, Rick Semmens; grandchildren, Madison and Greyson.
A celebration of life memorial service will take place at the Crossroads Community Church, 20684 State Forest Rd, Georgetown, DE 19947, on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 at 3 p.m., with a visitation for family and friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be private.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home. Please visit us at www.melvinfuneralhome.com to express or send condolences.
Published in NewsZapDE on Nov. 2, 2019