Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Lynn Moore. View Sign Service Information Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 (302)-697-7002 Send Flowers Obituary

HARTLY - Donna Lynn Moore passed away Jan. 31, 2020 at Kent General Hospital. Donna was born in Dover on Jan. 28, 1970, the daughter of Jacob and Cora-Marie Yoder.

Mrs. Moore was employed by the State of Delaware for over 29 years. During which she completed her accounting degree from the University of Wilmington. She worked for DNREC, the Housing Authority and lastly with the Department of Finance as an accountant.

Her passion was her family and she treasured all of the moments they encountered. She was known as a "Daddy's Girl" and will be forever. She enjoyed spending her weekends shopping with her mom. She loved her children with all of her heart and was very proud of them. She is quoted as saying "Dave gave her the best gift in the world, giving her true love and being her person. She finally knew what it meant to be loved. Together for five years, she married in 2016, ... the best ever…" David Moore, her husband who treated her like a princess.

Donna was preceded in death by her mother, Cora-Marie; her mom-mom, Cora Reed; her Pop-Pop, Pete, her best friend in the entire world and sister Jaime Coleman-Stevens, two aunts, Carol Shockley and Ida Mae Leslie; and two uncles, Tommy Hutchins and Donald Hutchins.

She is survived by her husband, lover and caregiver, David Moore; her awesome children, Scott Purcell, Jake Purcell and Taylor Purcell; her father and hero, Jacob D. Yoder; her brother, Larry Yoder and wife (Bonnie); nephew, Ryan; Godmother and aunt, Debbie Fendt; cousin, Eric Fendt and wife (Cheryl) and their daughters, Keira and Kennedy; a cousin, Ben Shockley and wife (Danielle); God brothers, Joey and wife (Debbie), Chris, mom Grace Swarczak; brother and sister-in-law, Alan and Donna

Visitation Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 6 to 8 p.m. and Thursday 11 a.m. until the time of funeral 12 Noon at Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming. Interment to follow at Sharon Hills Memorial Park, Dover.

The family would like to express their thanks for the wonderful help and care of the Bayhealth Oncology Unit and all those on the fourth floor who assisted in placing her in God's hands.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Delaware

Share a memory at





HARTLY - Donna Lynn Moore passed away Jan. 31, 2020 at Kent General Hospital. Donna was born in Dover on Jan. 28, 1970, the daughter of Jacob and Cora-Marie Yoder.Mrs. Moore was employed by the State of Delaware for over 29 years. During which she completed her accounting degree from the University of Wilmington. She worked for DNREC, the Housing Authority and lastly with the Department of Finance as an accountant.Her passion was her family and she treasured all of the moments they encountered. She was known as a "Daddy's Girl" and will be forever. She enjoyed spending her weekends shopping with her mom. She loved her children with all of her heart and was very proud of them. She is quoted as saying "Dave gave her the best gift in the world, giving her true love and being her person. She finally knew what it meant to be loved. Together for five years, she married in 2016, ... the best ever…" David Moore, her husband who treated her like a princess.Donna was preceded in death by her mother, Cora-Marie; her mom-mom, Cora Reed; her Pop-Pop, Pete, her best friend in the entire world and sister Jaime Coleman-Stevens, two aunts, Carol Shockley and Ida Mae Leslie; and two uncles, Tommy Hutchins and Donald Hutchins.She is survived by her husband, lover and caregiver, David Moore; her awesome children, Scott Purcell, Jake Purcell and Taylor Purcell; her father and hero, Jacob D. Yoder; her brother, Larry Yoder and wife (Bonnie); nephew, Ryan; Godmother and aunt, Debbie Fendt; cousin, Eric Fendt and wife (Cheryl) and their daughters, Keira and Kennedy; a cousin, Ben Shockley and wife (Danielle); God brothers, Joey and wife (Debbie), Chris, mom Grace Swarczak; brother and sister-in-law, Alan and Donna Smith Moore, extended family and friends.Visitation Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 6 to 8 p.m. and Thursday 11 a.m. until the time of funeral 12 Noon at Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming. Interment to follow at Sharon Hills Memorial Park, Dover.The family would like to express their thanks for the wonderful help and care of the Bayhealth Oncology Unit and all those on the fourth floor who assisted in placing her in God's hands.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition, Breast Care Assistance Fund, 165 Commerce Way, Dover, DE 19904.Share a memory at www.pippinfuneralhome.com Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 4, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Breast Cancer Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close