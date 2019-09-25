Donna Lynn Tompkins passed away Sept. 21, 2019 at her home in Magnolia.
Donna was born in Philadelphia, Pa. at the Naval base to the late Charles and Lorraine Colston on Sept. 24, 1958.
The majority of her career was spent working in the hospitality industry.
Along with her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her niece, Alyssa.
She is survived by her husband, Paul Tompkins; daughter, Natalie Davis; sons, Joshua Johnston and Alex Harrington; brother, Russell Colston (Luann); sister, Brenda Carletti (Dave); grandchildren, Katlynn, Jocelynn, Monet, Serenity and Tristin, Charles; as well as nieces, nephews and many cousins.
In lieu of funeral services or flowers, the family asks that any donations be made to the American Cancer Association.
Share a memory at www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Sept. 25, 2019