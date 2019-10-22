Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Mae Wilson. View Sign Service Information Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 (302)-697-7002 Send Flowers Obituary

Donna Mae Wilson passed away peacefully Oct. 20, 2019 due to Post-transplant lymph proliferative Disease, a form of Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Chronic Lung Transplant rejection. She was born April 21, 1959 in Boise, Idaho to Sadie Patton and the late Jennings Patton.

She married the love of her life, Donald Wilson, on Dec. 31, 1977 and became a mother of her daughter, Sadie Wilson, on Jan. 2, 1982.

Donna loved her life and embraced every moment despite her life long struggle with health. She was a dedicated wife and mother first and foremost. She treasured her family dearly.

She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her laugh, making friends and touching the hearts of all those she met. She always told you the truth even if it wasn't what you wanted to hear. Everyone always knew where you stood with her. She liked you or she didn't, it was black or white.

She was also an avid crocheter and crafter, her hands were rarely still. She loved to spend her time with her family on camping trips and traveling, books, watching movies, and the outdoors until her health condition made it impossible.

Her life was a living example of fortitude, strength, love, and faith. She found her everlasting resilience in Psalms 46:10 "Be still, and know that I am God."

Donna is survived by her family, husband, Donald Wilson; and daughter, Sadie Wilson; mother, Sadie Patton; sister, Debbie Campbell and family; best friend, Susan Belanger; and her god-daughters, along with many extended family members and friends, in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins local and out of state. All whom loved her dearly and will never forget her tenacity, wit, charm, grace (when pertinent) and undying love and caring for them.

A Funeral service will be held, 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, DE 19934 where friends may call after 11 a.m., officiated by her daughter Sadie Wilson. The family will be holding a pot luck style reception afterward at Woodside Town Hall, 1478 Main Street, Woodside.

In lieu of flowers since her remains will be cremated, memorial donations may be made to the funeral home.

