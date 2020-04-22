Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Majikas. View Sign Service Information Melson's Funeral Services - Millsboro 32013 Long Neck Road Millsboro , DE 19966 (302)-945-9000 Send Flowers Obituary

MILLSBORO - Donna Majikas passed away on April 13, 2020 of heart failure due to complications from a recurring illness.

She was born in 1964 and spent her childhood in Bloomsburg, Pa. She graduated from Central Columbia High School, received a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology from Kings College in Pennsylvania and a Master's Degree in Psychology from Frostburg University in Maryland. She also had training in geriatric and family issues along with alcohol and drug abuse intervention.

Her work history includes being the assistant director for People's Place Counseling Center in Milford, where she supervised and conducted therapy for families, adults, children and groups. While at the center she developed their emergency crisis unit. During that time, she was an Adjunct Professor teaching Family Therapy and Adolescent Sexual Abuse at Delaware State College in Dover.

Donna did extensive volunteer work for hospice in both Delaware and Maryland. She also volunteered with parenting classes and assisted parents in obtaining social service benefits through her church.

She had a keen interest in gardening, arts, crafts and painting and had an excellent eye for decorating.

She was preceded in death by her father, Leonard Majikas.

Survivors include her mother, Joan; brothers Jeff and Mark; sisters-in-law, Kathleen Majikas and Lisa Hatch; nephew, Brandon Majikas; and niece, Paige Majikas.

Services will be later in the year and will be announced on the funeral home website.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the National Pancreas Foundation at

