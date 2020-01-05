CAMDEN/WYOMING - Donna Marie LaMotta passed away, Tuesday Dec. 31, 2019 at Kent General Hospital.
Mrs. LaMotta was born Oct. 19, 1938 in Everett, Pa. to the late Marshall and Harriett Hann.
She was a homemaker and raised her family in Glenolden, Pa. before moving to Dover in 2003. Mrs. LaMotta enjoyed shopping, going out and spending time with her family especially her children and grandchildren. She was a member of the Glenolden Volunteer Fire Companies Ladies Auxiliary and attended Christ Episcopal Church in Dover.
In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband, Tony LaMotta; and grandson, Michael Aurite.
She is survived by her sons, John LaMotta and his wife Joyce of Glenolden, Pa., David LaMotta of Camden/Wyoming; daughters, Joyce Aurite and her husband Richard of Oxford, Pa., Toni LaMotta of Seaford, Tina Smith and her partner Surena of Woodbury, N.J. and Janet Clendaniel and her husband Barney of Camden; brother, Cecil Hann of Everett, Pa.; sister, Alice Price of Bedford, Pa.; and ten grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at Christ Episcopal Church, 523 S. State Street, Dover, DE 19901. Friends may call from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Interment will be at Arlington Cemetery, Drexal Hill, Pa.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to David LaMotta.
Letters of condolences may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Jan. 5, 2020