DOVER - Donnamaria LaSana passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. Born in Boston, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Francis and Florence Kernen Sr.
Donnamaria was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church where she practiced her faith. Her greatest joy in life was being a mother, grandmother and, great-grandmother. She has a special place in her heart for animals and was a big fan of the Philadelphia Eagles.
Donnamaria was predeceased by her parents and husband, Stanley LaSana; and brother Francis Kernen, Jr. She is survived by her only daughter, Ginamaria Lewandowski (Serina) and her husband Richard Lewandowski; her granddaughters, Grace Lewandowski and Elisabeth Johnson (Lewandowski) and her husband Zachary Johnson; grandsons, Joshua and Johnathan Lewandowski; and five great grandchildren, Austin Lewandowski, Anabelle Woodhall, Gabriella Woodhall, and Olivia Smith and Jace Johnson.
Friends may call, starting at 11 a.m. at the Funeral Home of Michael J. Ambruso, 1175 S. State St., Dover on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 where Services will be held at 12 p.m. Interment will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery, Dover.
Condolences may be made via www.ambruso.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Jan. 23, 2020