DOVER - Donnie William Painter of passed away, Tuesday Oct. 1, 2019 at Kent General Hospital. Donnie aka "Bear" Painter was born on Aug. 28, 1953 in Odgen, Utah at Hillfield AFB to the late Don Wilson Painter and Annie Lois Painter.
Donnie worked for Berry Van Lines for 20 years before he retired. He enjoyed freshwater fishing, camping and watching pro wrestling matches with his grandson. Donnie had a bowling league that him and his friends looked forward to each week. Mr. Painter was also a member of the Elks Lodge, BPOE #1903 as well as the Moose Lodge #203 in Camden-Wyoming. In the earlier years of being a member, "Bear" had played Santa for many years and kids loved Mr. Painter. He was very well liked, funny and he was always the life of the party.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded by his brother Stanley Painter.
He survived his sons, Ben and his wife, Leetta Founds, Magnolia, Jake and his wife, Beth Founds, Albuquerque, N.M.; and his companion of 20 years Jitka Lejckova, Dover. His brothers, David and his wife, Carol, Painter, Seaford, Wyman and his wife, Nancy Painter, Blackbird. His nieces, Bonnie Jean Painter, Ashley Rogers, Courtney Stewart and Brianna Travis. His grandchildren, Wyatt Founds, Xavier Founds, Brittney Mcdonald and Syndey Holecek and life long friends, Clayton Bedwell and Mark Rice.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to the Special Olympics @ https://give.specialolympics.org/page/contribute/default
Letters of condolences may be sent and guest book signed at www.torbertfuneral.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Oct. 6, 2019