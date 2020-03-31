Guest Book View Sign Service Information Melvin Funeral Home 15522 South Dupont Highway Harrington , DE 19952 (302)-398-3884 Send Flowers Obituary



Dora worked as a LPN, a job she thoroughly enjoyed. In her spare time, she enjoyed spending time at her home. She loved gardening and creating flower gardens, complete with fountains, feeders, and shrubbery. She had quite the green thumb and could grow anything. She loved going to auctions with her husband and finding antiques and taking them home to refinish them. She enjoyed dancing and loved to go country dancing with her husband. She had an artistic side and was quite crafty. She was great at sewing and even made her own curtains and other accessories for her home. Travelling was another favorite activity that she enjoyed doing with her family. Above all, she loved visits with her family and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Dora will be cherished and remembered as very giving and loving. Although she could be direct at times and tell you exactly how she felt, she did so with love. She was never bashful to tell you how she truly felt, a trait from being a true Texan at heart. Her smile and loving nature will be greatly missed.

In addition to her parents and siblings, Dora was preceded in death by her grandson, Nicholas Carbott.

She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Nicholas Klonitsko; children, Betty Sutter, Deborah Carbott, Daniel (Patricia) Klonitsko, Ronald Klonitsko, Sally (Kevin) Strawbridge, Shirley (Brian) Fatherlos; 18 grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren.

Due to the recommendations by the CDC and the State of Delaware concerning gatherings, services for Dora will be private and by the immediate family only. Interment will take place at Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton, Md., in accordance to her wishes to be buried near her grandson Nicholas.

