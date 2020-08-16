Doreen Walker
Stevens, 88
MAGNOLIA - Doreen Walker Stevens passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020.
Mrs. Stevens was born December 15, 1931 in Rotherham, S. Yorkshire, England to the late Joseph Thomas Walker and Evelyn Lavinia Albiston.
She had worked for William Henry Middle School in the cafeteria. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, spending time with her family especially her great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Stevens, and sister, Ivy Jackson.
She is survived by her son, Carl D. Stevens and his wife Christine Cornish of Dover; daughters, Laura Buchman and her husband Greg of Dover, and Carole Langiu and her husband John of Magnolia; and grandchildren, Joseph Langiu and his wife April, of Fredericksburg, Va., Christopher Langiu, of Magnolia, Dorrina Lilley and her husband Jason, of Felton, Lindsay Stevens, of Dover, and Bradley Buchman and his wife Candice Borowski of Dover. She's also survived by great-grandchildren, Kylie and Alexis Langiu, Lucas and Cecilia Catherine Lilley, Madison and Ethan Mosley, Connor Buchman and Emmalynne Buchman.
Memorial services will be held at 7 p.m., Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call one hour prior.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Silver Lining Home Healthcare, 24 Hiawatha Ln., Dover, DE 19904 or Vitas Healthcare, 30265 Commerce Dr., Ste 202, Millsboro, DE 19966.
