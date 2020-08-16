1/1
Doreen Walker Stevens
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doreen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doreen Walker
Stevens, 88
MAGNOLIA - Doreen Walker Stevens passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020.
Mrs. Stevens was born December 15, 1931 in Rotherham, S. Yorkshire, England to the late Joseph Thomas Walker and Evelyn Lavinia Albiston.
She had worked for William Henry Middle School in the cafeteria. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, spending time with her family especially her great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Stevens, and sister, Ivy Jackson.
She is survived by her son, Carl D. Stevens and his wife Christine Cornish of Dover; daughters, Laura Buchman and her husband Greg of Dover, and Carole Langiu and her husband John of Magnolia; and grandchildren, Joseph Langiu and his wife April, of Fredericksburg, Va., Christopher Langiu, of Magnolia, Dorrina Lilley and her husband Jason, of Felton, Lindsay Stevens, of Dover, and Bradley Buchman and his wife Candice Borowski of Dover. She's also survived by great-grandchildren, Kylie and Alexis Langiu, Lucas and Cecilia Catherine Lilley, Madison and Ethan Mosley, Connor Buchman and Emmalynne Buchman.
Memorial services will be held at 7 p.m., Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call one hour prior.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Silver Lining Home Healthcare, 24 Hiawatha Ln., Dover, DE 19904 or Vitas Healthcare, 30265 Commerce Dr., Ste 202, Millsboro, DE 19966.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook may be signed at www.torbertfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Calling hours
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Torbert Funeral Chapels
Send Flowers
AUG
18
Memorial service
07:00 PM
Torbert Funeral Chapels
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Torbert Funeral Chapels
1145 Lebanon Road
Dover, DE 19904
(302) 734-3341
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved